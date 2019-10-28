Kickoff time set for UVA-Georgia Tech game on Nov. 9

The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Nov. 9 home football game against Georgia Tech.

The game will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports networks and will kick at 12:30 p.m. In Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., the game will be available on NBC Sports Washington.

The Georgia Tech home football game is part of Homecomings Weekend in Charlottesville. UVA Alumni Association members are eligible to purchase discounted tickets to the game.

Single-game pricing for the Georgia Tech game (Nov. 9 – Homecomings) is $25 to $60. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 9.

Florida State at Boston College, noon ET on ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN

Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network

network designation after the games of 11/2

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30pm ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network

network designation after the games of 11/2

Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

