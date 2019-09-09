Kickoff time set for UVA Football Sept. 21 home game vs. ODU

The ACC announced today the start time for the UVA Football Sept. 21 home football game against ODU. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will begin at 7 p.m.

The Old Dominion home football game is Youth Day at Scott Stadium and the first 2,000 youth in attendance (grades 8 and below) will receive a Cavman bobblehead.

Single-game pricing for the Old Dominion game (Sept. 21 – Youth Day) is $15 to $50. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

