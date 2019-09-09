Kickoff time set for UVA Football Sept. 21 home game vs. ODU
The ACC announced today the start time for the UVA Football Sept. 21 home football game against ODU. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will begin at 7 p.m.
The Old Dominion home football game is Youth Day at Scott Stadium and the first 2,000 youth in attendance (grades 8 and below) will receive a Cavman bobblehead.
Single-game pricing for the Old Dominion game (Sept. 21 – Youth Day) is $15 to $50. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.