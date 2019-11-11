Kickoff time for UVA’s Nov. 23 home game vs. Liberty set

The ACC announced today the start time for the Nov. 23 UVA home football game against Liberty. The game will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports networks and will kick at noon. In Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., the game will be available on NBC Sports Washington.

The Liberty home football game is part of Military Appreciation Day in Charlottesville. Active duty and retired military service men and women are eligible to purchase discounted tickets to this game.

Single-game pricing for the Liberty game (Nov. 23 – Military Appreciation Day) is $15 to $50. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 23.

ESPN is using their third (of four) six-day selection of the season for the start times and networks for:

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Duke at Wake Forest

The following games are confirmed:

NC State at Georgia Tech, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. on ESPN – as previously announced

Liberty at Virginia, noon ET on ACC RSN

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. on NBC – as previously announced

Mercer at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN

Syracuse at Louisville, 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at FIU, 7 p.m. on CBSSN – as previously announced

