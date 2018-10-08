Kickoff time for UVA Week 8 road game at Duke is set for 12:30 p.m.

The ACC announced today the start time for the UVA Oct. 20 road football game at Duke. The game will be televised by regional sports networks and will begin at 12:30 p.m. In the Mid-Atlantic region, the game will air on NBC Sports Washington.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Oct. 20

North Carolina at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports

Virginia at Duke, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

NC State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/13

Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

