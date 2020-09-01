Kickoff time for UVA-Virginia Tech is set: Sorta, kinda

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Sept. 19 road football game at Virginia Tech. Not really. It’s an either-or kind of thing for now.

The game will be televised on ABC and will kick at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

ESPN is using a six-day selection and will announce the official start time following games played on Sept. 12.

The contest will mark the 102nd all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals, a series that began in 1895.

The Hokies own a 58-38-5 advantage over the Cavaliers, including wins in 19 of the last 21 meetings.

Virginia has the recent edge, though, with a 39-30 win in Charlottesville in 2019 that clinched the program’s first ACC Coastal Division championship and Orange Bowl appearance.

