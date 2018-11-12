Kickoff time for UVA football road game at Virginia Tech set for 3:30 p.m.

The ACC announced today the start time for UVA football’s Nov. 23 (Friday) road football game at Virginia Tech. The game will be televised nationally by ABC and will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Nov. 23-24.

Fri., Nov. 23

Virginia @ Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Sat., Nov. 24

Georgia Tech @ Georgia, noon on SECN (as previously announced)

Florida @ Florida State, noon on ABC

Syracuse @ Boston College, noon on ESPN

NC State @ North Carolina, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom

Wake Forest @ Duke, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Pitt @ Miami, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/17

South Carolina @ Clemson, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Kentucky @ Louisville, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

