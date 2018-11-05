Kickoff time for UVA football road game at Georgia Tech on Nov. 17 set for 3:30 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for the Nov. 17 UVA football road football game at Georgia Tech. The game will be televised by regional sports networks and will begin at 3:30 p.m. In the Mid-Atlantic region, the game will air on NBC Sports Washington.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Nov. 17.

Sat., Nov. 17

Pitt @ Wake Forest, noon on ACC RSN

NC State @ Louisville, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports

Western Carolina @ North Carolina, 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Virginia @ Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Syracuse at Notre Dame (from Yankee Stadium), 2:30 p.m. on NBC (as previously announced)

Nov. 17 six-day selections will be made for the following three games:

Duke @ Clemson

Boston College @ Florida State

Miami @ Virginia Tech

