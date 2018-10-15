Kickoff time for UVA football home game against UNC set for 12:20 p.m.
The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 27 home football game against North Carolina. The game will be televised by Raycom Sports and will begin at 12:20 p.m. In the Charlottesville area, the game will be televised on NBC29.
Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Oct. 27,
Thursday, Oct. 25
- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)
Friday, Oct. 26
- Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 27
- Clemson at Florida State, noon on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/20
- Wake Forest at Louisville, noon on ACC RSN
- North Carolina t Virginia, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports
- Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
Six-Day Selection
- NC State at Syracuse – game time and network designation after the games of 10/20