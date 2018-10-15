Kickoff time for UVA football home game against UNC set for 12:20 p.m.

Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, 12:55 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballThe ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 27 home football game against North Carolina. The game will be televised by Raycom Sports and will begin at 12:20 p.m. In the Charlottesville area, the game will be televised on NBC29.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Oct. 27,

Thursday, Oct. 25

  • Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)

Friday, Oct. 26

  • Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 27

  • Clemson at Florida State, noon on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/20
  • Wake Forest at Louisville, noon on ACC RSN
  • North Carolina t Virginia, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports
  • Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Six-Day Selection

  • NC State at Syracuse – game time and network designation after the games of 10/20

News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment