Kickoff time for Nov. 10 UVA football home game against Liberty set for 3 p.m.

The ACC announced today the start time for UVA football’s Nov. 10 home football game against Liberty. The game will be televised by regional sports networks and will begin at 3 p.m. In the Mid-Atlantic region, the game will air on NBC Sports Washington.

The final home game of 2018 will include Senior Day as well as Fan Appreciation Day activities.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Nov. 8-10,

Thursday, Nov. 8

Wake Forest @ NC State 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 9

Louisville @ Syracuse 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 10

North Carolina @ Duke, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom

Liberty @ Virginia, 3 p.m. on ACC RSN

Florida State @ Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Six-day selection for these three games (all three are confirmed for an ESPN network):

Clemson @ Boston College

Miami @ Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech @ Pitt

