Kickoff time for Nov. 10 UVA football home game against Liberty set for 3 p.m.

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 12:25 pm

UVA footballThe ACC announced today the start time for UVA football’s Nov. 10 home football game against Liberty. The game will be televised by regional sports networks and will begin at 3 p.m. In the Mid-Atlantic region, the game will air on NBC Sports Washington.

The final home game of 2018 will include Senior Day as well as Fan Appreciation Day activities.

Here is a complete list of games and networks for ACC games Nov. 8-10,

Thursday, Nov. 8

  • Wake Forest @ NC State 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 9

  • Louisville @ Syracuse 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 10

  • North Carolina @ Duke, 12:20 p.m. on Raycom
  • Liberty @ Virginia, 3 p.m. on ACC RSN
  • Florida State @ Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Six-day selection for these three games (all three are confirmed for an ESPN network):

  • Clemson @ Boston College
  • Miami @ Georgia Tech
  • Virginia Tech @ Pitt

