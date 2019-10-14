Kickoff for UVA Football road game at Louisville set
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for UVA’s Oct. 26 road football game at Louisville.
The game will be televised on either ACC Network, ESPN or ESPN2 and will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Network designation will be announced after all games are played on Oct. 19.
