Khizr Khan, Gold Star father and DNC speaker, endorses Qasim Rashid

Published Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020, 7:06 pm

Khzir Khan, Gold Star father and speaker at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions, announced his support for Qasim Rashid, the Democratic nominee for Congress in the First District.

“I am deeply grateful for Mr. Khan’s endorsement,” said Rashid. “Like me, Mr. Khan is a Pakistani-American and fellow Virginian. His life exemplifies the qualities of service and compassion. Mr. Khan’s personal story, his family’s ultimate sacrifice, and his political engagement built on justice, are an inspiration. It is truly a privilege to earn his trust and support.”

More on the Rashid campaign at RashidForVA.com.

