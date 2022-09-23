Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
keys to the game jmu faces fbs darling appalachian state in road opener on saturday
College FB/MBB

Keys to the Game: JMU faces FBS darling Appalachian State in road opener on Saturday

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

JMU will face its toughest test of the season when the Dukes travel to face Appalachian State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Dukes (2-0) have wins over Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State and enter this contest after a bye week, getting two weeks to prepare for one of the most talked about teams in the country. This will be JMU’s first ever Sun Belt Conference game.

Where to watch?

The game will air on ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes’ offense is rolling. They’ve got two players averaging over 6.0 yards per carry, and one of them is quarterback Todd Centeio. But through the air is where he’s shined the most. Through two games, he is 33 of 50 for 452 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s going to need to limit the turnovers, which he has so far, to put the Dukes in position to win the game. His ability to run the ball and keep the defense off balance will be crucial. Expect more designed runs for him that hit the outside.

What to know about App State

They are riding a huge wave of momentum. After barely losing to UNC in the opener, they won at No. 6 Texas A&M and then beat Troy on a last-second hail mary. They will have a ton of confidence and enter as the favorites. But they have shown that their defense can at times give up chunks. Chase Brice at quarterback is efficient, and if Camerun Peoples can run the ball effectively against this JMU front, they’ll be in a great spot to win their conference opener.

Prediction

App State 27, JMU 21

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

How To Bet On NFL In Oregon | Best Oregon NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

How To Bet On NFL In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites
varun

We’re swiftly into Week 3 of the NFL and here is your definitive guide on how to bet on the NFL in Florida. How To Bet On NFL In Florida BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus. Click here to sign...

How To Bet On NFL In Delaware | Best Delaware NFL Sports Betting Sites
varun

As we roll into Week 3 of the NFL, here is your one-stop guide on how to bet on the NFL in Delaware. How To Bet On NFL In Delaware BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus. Click here to sign...

How To Bet On NFL In Rhode Island | Best Rhode Island NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha
, , , , ,

Best Canada NFL Betting Promos & Free Bets For Sunday, 25th September
Andy Newton

How To Bet On NFL In South Carolina | Best South Carolina NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

How To Bet On NFL In Tennessee | Best Tennessee NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha