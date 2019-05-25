Keys erase Potomac Nationals comeback effort in 8-4 10-inning win

Despite late game heroics and a late rally that extended the game to an extra frame, the Potomac Nationals (18-29) fell 8-4 in 10 innings to the Frederick Keys (24-22) in the series opener on Friday night. Potomac tied the game with a pair of runs in the eighth inning but gave up three straight RBI hits to the Keys in the 10th inning.

Each side put up a crooked number early in the game, as Potomac took a 2-0 lead against RHP Blaine Knight (ND) with a pair of runs in the second inning, while the Keys responded with four runs on a pair of home runs against RHP Andrew Lee (ND) in the third frame. Each starter completed five innings and left in line for the decision, but neither factored in the final.

The score remained 4-2 in favor of Frederick until the eighth inning. In his third inning out of the Keys’ bullpen. RHP David Lebron (W, 2-0) surrendered a leadoff double to CF Nick Banks. After Lebron recorded an out, 1B Aldrem Corredor made it a one run game with an RBI single. DH KJ Harrison followed with a walk, while LF Telmito Agustin loaded the bases with a single. Lebron walked in the tying run as he issued a free pass to SS David Masters, but the right-handed reliever stranded the bases loaded, as C Jakson Reetz fouled out and 3B Anderson Franco grounded out. Potomac went just 3-10 with RISP in the loss.

After two-shutout innings out of the Potomac bullpen from RHP Luis Reyes, RHP Jhonatan German (L, 0-1) entered for the eighth frame. German spun a perfect eighth inning, worked around a leadoff HBP in the ninth inning, but fell victim to three straight RBI extra base hits in the 10th inning.

CF Jake Ring gave the Keys the lead in the 10th inning with a one-out RBI triple into the right field corner, 3B Jomar Reyes made it 6-4 with an RBI single to left field, while 1B JC Escarra capped off the scoring and made it 8-4 in favor of Frederick with a two-run home run over the right field wall.

Down 8-4 after 9.5 innings, Potomac managed to get the tying run to the plate in the home half of the 10th inning. Potomac paired two walks with the free baserunner that started the inning at second and had the bases loaded with one out against Lebron. The Keys turned back to the bullpen and brought in RHP Diogenes Almengo (SV, 4) to face SS David Masters, who entered the night tied for second in the Carolina League in home runs. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Masters grounded into a 6-4-3 game-ending double play, as Frederick took the series opener 8-4 in 10 innings.

After a three-plus hour series opener, the two squads are scheduled to meet again on Saturday night at Northwest Federal Field. For Potomac, RHP Malvin Pena (2-3, 8.73) is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season. Pena has failed to make it through four innings in each of his last two starts but did spin his lone quality start of the season against Frederick on 5/9. For the Keys, 2016 First Round pick RHP Cody Sedlock (3-0, 1.63) will look to continue his dominant run on the mound. Sedlock hasn’t been charged with more than one earned run in any of his last five starts and hasn’t been charged with more than two earned runs in any of his seven starts this season.

First pitch at Northwest Federal Field on Saturday night is set for 6:35pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:20pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

