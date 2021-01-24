Keydets track & field successful at VMI Team Challenge

The VMI track and field teams showed continued progress at the fourth annual VMI Team Challenge at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Senior Jonathan Gray placed second overall in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 49.93 seconds. Earlier in the day he arrived in sixth place in the 200-meter with a time of 22.35 seconds, which placed first in his heat.

Senior female sprinter Ariana Ruffin finished second in the 200-meter with a time of 24.990 seconds, just eight hundredths of a second from first place Madeline McNinch of Wofford College. She also had a strong showing in the 60-meter earlier in the day with a seventh-place time of 7.88 seconds. She came in eighth place in the preliminaries for the event.

“As a team they are continuing to make progress,” said VMI Director of Track and Field Darrin Webb. “In addition, I am again pleased with their effort as they progress through the early part of indoor. As they begin to get back into the routine, I expect the results will continue to improve. They have put themselves in position to really have an impact at the end of February at the conference championship.”

Junior men’s sprinter Jordin Poindexter came in third in the 60-meter with a time of 6.91 seconds after logging a 6.93 in the preliminaries. He also placed second in the 200-meter in 21.90 seconds.

Sophomore Trent Whittaker registered a second-place mark in the men’s mile with a time of 4:16.23, just two seconds behind the winner. He also helped the 4×400 relay to a third-place finish to end the meet.

Senior Sarah Leckman came in second place in the shot put with a distance of 13.64 meters (44’9”) before placing 12th overall in the weight throw at 13.24 meters.

Junior McKenna Dunn finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at a height of 3.20 meters (10’6”).

The Keydets return to action next weekend hosting the VMI Winter Relays on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, at the CPTF.

