Keydets fall to #19 Richmond in home lacrosse opener

Published Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, 9:53 pm

VMI fell by a 23-6 score against #19-ranked Richmond Saturday afternoon at Drill Field No. 2.

The Keydets (1-2, 0-1) scored three goals in the first period but were unable to get a rhythm going the rest of the way. The Spiders (2-3, 1-0 SoCon) started quick with nine goals in the first period to jump out to a big advantage early on.

Sophomore Scout Ripley led the Keydets with two goals on the night, while sophomore Hartley Jordan, seniors Jon Fant and Josh Drake and freshman AJ Stamos each had one goal apiece.

“Credit to Richmond,” said VMI head coach James Purpura. “They’re well coached, athletic, and skilled. Today showed our young team where we want to be as a program as we build the foundation. Lacrosse is a game of possessions and today we didn’t have enough of them. Richmond won nearly every face off and won the ground ball battle.

“I thought our offense had some nice opportunities to capitalize on when we did have the ball but we didn’t muster enough possessions to keep pace. I’m proud of our guys for competing and not quitting. There’s plenty for us to learn and improve on as we review the tape and prepare to play another Top 20 program in High Point next week.”

The Spiders went on to score 14 goals over the next three periods to VMI’s one per each stanza. Richmond controlled the pace of the game and outshot VMI by a 57-19 count.

VMI goalies Anthony Merida and Jack Liselli split time with Merida tallying nine saves and Liselli earning 11. Richmond goalie Jack Rusbuldt logged six saves, with Devin Craven earning one.

VMI will stay home next week to host nationally ranked High Point on Friday, March 19. Faceoff is set for a 7 p.m. start at Drill Field No. 2.

