Keydets earn top marks to complete VMI Winter Relays

The VMI track and field teams showed continued improvement wrapping up the second day of competition at the VMI Winter Relays held Saturday at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Senior Ariana Ruffin earned a first-place finish in the women’s 200-meter in 24.85 seconds and teammate Nia Vaughan came in seventh overall in 27.01.

In the women’s 500-meter, junior Ahliyah Williams placed second overall in 1:19.59 and was followed closely by teammate Marissa Linkous in third with a time of 1:22.80.

Junior Jordin Poindexter shined in the men’s 60-meter with a second-place time of 6.96 seconds.

Freshman Stephen Munson also had an impressive showing in his first career heptathlon as he secured a fourth-place mark with 3,911 combined points through the seven events.

“I was pleased with the progress and consistency we have seen week to week,” said VMI Director of Track and Field Darrin Webb. “Our freshman are really competing hard, and as they get more and more recovered over the next few weeks, I expect to see a big jump in results from them, as well.

“In addition, I thought freshman Stephen Munson did a really good job in his first collegiate multi and I expect him and that whole group to make big gains over the next few weeks. I was also very pleased with the results yesterday in the 1000m, especially Whittaker and Jenkins. There were some really good performances in the shot and weight by Andrew Granger, Herbert Brooks, Solomon Ghosh, Stephanie Jones and Ellie Miller.”

Poindexter came in third in the men’s 200-meter with a third-place mark of 22.05 seconds, first in his heat. Jonathan Gray came in eighth for the event in 22.73.

Solomon Ghosh performed well in the men’s shot put with a fourth-place distance of 13.62 meters (44’8.25”), while Ellie Miller came in third in the shot with a distance of 11.15 meters (36’7”).

Walt Kitson arrived in sixth in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:59.20, while sophomore William Rich placed fifth in the men’s 3,000-meter in 9:08.27.

Running unattached, senior Jahanzib Shahbaz placed first in the men’s mile run in 4:07.48.

The Keydets have two weeks to prepare for their fourth hosted event of the indoor season when the VMI Winter Classic takes place February 12-13 at the CPTF.

