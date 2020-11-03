Kettle Campaign kickoff for The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta set for Nov. 21

Published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 1:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County will kick off its 2020 Kettle Campaign on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the pavilion in Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro.

Jimmy O will perform live for those in attendance for the 11 a.m. event.

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County has set an ambitious $80,000 fundraising goal for the 2020 season as it works to meet increased needs of our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As vulnerable members of Waynesboro and East Augusta County suffer from layoffs and job interruptions, the Army is finding unique and innovative ways to increase distribution of emergency food, emergency utility assistance and emergency rent/mortgage assistance.

The local office, located 900 B St. in Waynesboro, remains open Monday thru Friday to assist those suffering with layoffs and job interruptions and have implemented procedures to safeguard our clients, volunteers and staff.

Those who would like to contribute to the efforts are invited to reach out to Capt. Timothy Jo, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County, at 540-943-7591, or timothy.jo@uss.salvationarmy.org.

To make a financial contribution, visit give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/waynesborocovid.

Related

Comments