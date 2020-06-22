Kent Scarratt honored with emeritus status at Virginia Tech

Kent Scarratt, associate professor of large animal medicine in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

The emeritus title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and administrative officers who are specially recommended to the board by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands in recognition of exemplary service to the university. Nominated individuals who are approved by the board receive a copy of the resolution and a certificate of appreciation.

As one of the original faculty members of the newly founded College of Veterinary Medicine, Scarratt has been a key contributor to the college’s success and advancement since 1982.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Scarratt provided veterinary support for research projects that helped advance the understanding of infectious diseases affecting food animals. One of the most successful of these collaborations resulted in the molecular characterization of phosphorylcholine (ChoP) on Histophilus somni lipooligosaccharide, which contributes to the bacterial virulence and pathogenesis in cattle.

Scarratt’s research and scholarship, which includes 57 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to and enhanced the reputation of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Virginia Tech. During his tenure, he trained 13 veterinary interns and 22 internal medicine residents.

In the classroom, Scarratt taught countless veterinary students, and he has served in many leadership roles and on important committees within the veterinary college. In addition, he served the people of Virginia and surrounding states as a skilled veterinary clinician and diagnostician in the college’s large animal hospital.

A board-certified diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Large Animal), Scarratt is also a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Scarratt received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Calgary and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Saskatchewan.

