Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band announces Richmond tour date

Published Saturday, Jun. 19, 2021, 8:52 am

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is coming to the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center on Nov. 23 with special guest, Robert Randolph.

Tickets are available at www.DominionEnergyCenter.com.

The calls have been coming for a long time, Shepherd said.

“People have been asking us to do a live concert video forever, for decades,” he explains. “We’ve been working so much focusing on studio recordings. But I’ve been hearing the call from the fans for many years now,” and, as live music has come to a standstill, the band wanted to give the fans a taste once again of that experience and this blistering set shows them in full force.”

Their only other live output, the “Live! In Chicago” album was released a decade ago and got itself a Grammy nomination along the way, but this time around for 2020, you get to watch the band in its full glory as well as listen.

In the last 10 years the multi-platinum selling Shepherd has gone from strength to strength, winning countless awards, releasing four studio albums and touring the world over several times – from Brazil to Europe, India to Canada and U.S. to Australia and beyond.

