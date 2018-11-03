Ken Plum: Remember to vote Tuesday

The election this coming Tuesday, November 6, may be the most important in our lifetime. We will not simply decide who is elected but the future direction of our country. As is my practice in past years, I have mailed to as many voters as my resources would permit a Voter Guide 2018 that makes my recommendations on the individuals and questions on the ballot. I started doing this because of the great number of people who have asked me how they should vote as well as to educate voters on issues that will be on the ballot of which they may not be aware. You will not find any surprises in my recommendations.

Representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate I recommend the re-election of Senator Tim Kaine for the outstanding person he is and for the work he has done in the Congress and in the past in state and local government. He reflects the personal qualities of honesty and decency that I believe we want in our elected officials.

If you live in the Eleventh Congressional District, I recommend a vote for Congressman Gerry Connolly for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. He has a strong work ethic, and the personal values that guided his service in local government for many years will serve us well as he moves into a position of leadership in the new Congress. It is time for a change in the Tenth District, and I recommend a vote for Jennifer Wexton. She has shown remarkable leadership and abilities as a legislator in the Virginia Senate. Jennifer Wexton will bring leadership for the interests of the people of the Tenth District and not for a misguided administration.

Also on the ballot are constitutional questions and bond issues. Here are my recommendations:

Question 1: Should a county, city, or town be authorized to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that is subject to recurrent flooding, if ­flooding resiliency improvements have been made on the property?

I recommend that you vote “YES.”

Question 2: Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a 100 percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?

I recommend that you vote “YES.”

Public Safety Bond Question: Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $182,000,000 to provide funds, in addition to funds from public safety facilities bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of public safety facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, renovation and equipment of civil and criminal justice facilities, police training and operational facilities and stations, fire and rescue training facilities and stations, including fire and rescue stations owned by volunteer organizations, and the acquisition of necessary land?

I recommend that you vote “YES.”

More detail on the Constitutional Amendments can be found at: www.elections.virginia.gov/election-law/proposed-constitutional-amendment-2018

More on the Bond Referendum is at: www.fairfaxcounty.gov/bond.

Ken Plum is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

