Kelly Wimmer honored as top real estate producer

Kelly Wimmer, an associate with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Staunton/Waynesboro office, was recently honored as a member of the firm’s coveted Gold Team.

As a Gold Team member, Wimmer is in the Chairman’s Club and earned this ranking by achieving an annual production volume of $5 million in 2019.

“It is such an honor to be a part of Long & Foster’s Gold Team,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer has been a Realtor for 15 years and has sold real estate across the state for many years. Prior to Wimmer’s career in real estate, she was part of the International Fundraising and Communications Department with the sponsorship agency Christian Children’s Fund (now ChildFund).

While there, she worked on placement in media outlets with circulation in the millions, traveled internationally, and was responsible for a new media campaign.

Wimmer graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, where she received a degree in communications with a minor in religion.

“At Long & Foster, we recognize that becoming one of our multi-million-dollar producers is only accomplished with marketplace expertise and a long-standing commitment to serving buyers and sellers,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Long & Foster has a reputation of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service that spans more than 50 years. Our team is an integral part of why Long & Foster is the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic.”

