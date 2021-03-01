Keep Virginia Beautiful throws down challenge with annual fundraising event

Keep Virginia Beautiful has opened registration for Shiver in Virginia, a reimagined version of its annual Shiver in the River festival that has been KVB’s largest annual fundraiser since 2015.

This year’s initiative is designed to be COVID-safe and give people more choice in how they can contribute to the beautification of their communities.

Shiver in Virginia runs through March 31.

“We’re taking Shiver in the River statewide this year,” said Mike Baum, executive director of Keep Virginia Beautiful. “We want people to be proud of their communities and the challenge is all about getting outside and making a difference – and influencing others to do the same, at a safe social distance.”

Participants engage in activities including litter cleanups, recycling, trail cleaning, graffiti removal and other good deeds. For a small and impactful donation of $20.21, participants will receive a free Virginia State Parks parking pass, with no expiration date.

Participants will also have access to the KVB Mission Challenge website, where they can map the collective progress on the 2,021-mile path across the state. With each act reported, participants will be entered into drawings for additional prizes.

Keep Virginia Beautiful is challenging participants to share their pictures, contributions and successes with others on social media.

Help spread the word using the hashtag #shiverinvirginia.

