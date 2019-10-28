Keep Halloween safe with proper food safety practices

Reflective stickers or glow-in-the-dark tape are great to increase the visibility of little trick-or-treaters, but this season also requires attention to proper food safety. Gone are the days when people handed out homemade goodies to trick-or-treaters, but Halloween parties still require the same attention to sanitation, temperature control and other food safety basics as any other meal.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers this quick refresher.

Clean —Wash hands and surfaces often

—Wash hands and surfaces often Separate —Separate raw meat from other foods

—Separate raw meat from other foods Cook —Cook to the right temperature

—Cook to the right temperature Chill —Refrigerate food promptly

—Refrigerate food promptly When in doubt, throw it out.

For more information, see www.FoodSafety.gov.

