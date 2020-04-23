Kayla Wilson receives Community Service Award at Bridgewater College

Published Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Bridgewater College senior Kayla D. Wilson has received the Melissa D. Jett Community Service Award.

The award is named in memory of Melissa D. Jett, who would have graduated with the Bridgewater College class of 1999. She died Jan. 15, 1997, as the result of a traffic accident on campus. During her life, Jett was dedicated to serving others. The award is presented to a student “who has demonstrated consistent and exemplary leadership in community service while a student at Bridgewater College.”

Wilson, a sociology major with a minor in social work and a gender studies concentration, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Wilson of Virginia Beach, Va.

Wilson is founder of HEAL (Health Education, Active Lifestyle), a club at Bridgewater College that raises awareness about health issues and encourages individuals to get involved in physical activities on- and off-campus.

As a member of the Spiritual Life Board, Wilson raised money and material items for people who lost possessions or had homes damaged from Hurricane Harvey. She also served as a student leader for Bridgewater College’s CROP Meal and Hunger Walk.

Wilson volunteered with Loads of Love, washing clothes for the homeless who were staying at the Open Doors shelter. She also collected toiletries and clothing for the shelter and assisted with food service and other activities.

She helped lead a campus-wide food drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and volunteered at a food bank in Virginia Beach.

In honor of her father who has diabetes, Wilson has volunteered with The American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes and Tour de Cure.

Following graduation, Wilson will pursue a master’s degree in social work at Norfolk State University.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments