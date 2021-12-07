Kaine urges Virginians to share how the Child Tax Credit helped them

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine announced the launch of his Child Tax Credit Stories website, urging families across the Commonwealth to share their stories of how the Child Tax Credit payments have helped them.

In March, Kaine voted to pass the American Rescue Plan Act, which expanded the CTC and instructed the IRS to provide tax cuts to millions of families in need (up to $250 monthly checks per every 6-17 year old and up to $300 monthly checks per every kid under 6). However, unless Congress acts, the last payments will go out on Dec. 15, 2021.

Kaine is pushing to extend the tax cut as part of the Build Back Better bill. Virginia families can share their CTC stories by visiting: www.kaine.senate.gov/child-tax-credit-story.

“I’m thrilled the Child Tax Credit expansion has made a huge difference in the lives of countless Virginia families and children,” Kaine said. “I urge families across the Commonwealth to share their stories of how these payments have benefitted them. I will take these stories with me in my fight to extend these tax cuts and help position Virginia’s children for success for years to come.”

Thanks to this expansion under the ARP, the CTC has already helped 1.6 million children across Virginia — including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty — with basic necessities like food, housing, and health care. Experts have projected the expanded CTC has already lifted more than 3 million children out of poverty this year.

