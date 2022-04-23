Kaine seeks to highlight Virginia small business success stories

Published Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is launching an initiative to highlight small business success stories from across the Commonwealth during National Small Business Week (May 1-7), a week dedicated to supporting small businesses across the United States.

“Amid COVID-19, many small businesses have faced difficult challenges, and Congress responded by providing them with federal support,” Kaine said. “As I’ve traveled around Virginia, I’ve heard from many small business owners about how federal COVID relief has helped them get through the pandemic – including restaurants that expanded outdoor seating or retail shops that expanded to e-commerce. As we approach National Small Business Week in May, I want to share more positive stories about the resilience of small businesses that have adapted to the pandemic, kept workers employed, and supported their communities. I encourage Virginians to nominate a small business to be featured on my website during National Small Business Week to shine a spotlight on Virginia success stories and highlight the importance of supporting our small businesses.”

The ‘Virginia Small Business COVID Success Stories’ portal is now open and Virginians can nominate a small business to be highlighted here.

Kaine will share these success stories on his website on National Small Business Week.

Like this: Like Loading...