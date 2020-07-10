Kaine names winners of graduation speaker video contest

Published Friday, Jul. 10, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Over the last two months, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine has highlighted graduating high school seniors across Virginia as part of his “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest.

Because many in-person graduations were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 government response, Kaine encouraged Virginia’s graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would have liked to give at graduation.

The winners were highlighted each day on the senator’s Facebook page and Senate website.

“I felt a sense of loss for the Class of 2020 because they didn’t have the graduation experience they expected, so I wanted to do something fun for them and give them a chance to be a graduation speaker,” Kaine said. “The speeches submitted by these graduating seniors demonstrated the resilience and wisdom of Virginia’s students, and I was proud to offer them a platform to showcase their remarks. I’m encouraged by the inspiration Virginia’s future leaders shared in their speeches and am excited to see what they accomplish next.”

Kaine selected 50 speeches from students in every region of Virginia to highlight. The videos collectively garnered over 300,000 views on Facebook.

‘Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker’ contest winners

Deamoni Denson from Colonial Heights High School in Colonial Heights

Anna Kasun from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Yasmine Harrison from Bethel High School in Hampton

Melissa Meng from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg

Jamori Harris from Louisa County High School in Louisa County

Valeria Vargas from Patriot High School in Nokesville

Alyssa Rapole from Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte Court House

Darius Holweg from Westfield High School in Fairfax

Krystal Rubio from CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond

Lasata Tuladhar from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn

Annalyse McHone from Eastern Montgomery High School in Elliston

Mathieu Zahlan from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria

Alyson Armentrout-Lancaster from Riverheads High School in Staunton

Kelsey Little II from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake

Cameron Cherry from James W. Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax

Tyler Hamm from Gate City High School in Gate City

Taylor Wreath from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal

Shreyaa Venkat from Broad Run High School in Ashburn

Meredith Marks from Jamestown High School in James City County

Jakeline Gonzalez from Salem High School in Virginia Beach

Christian Hermann from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Alexandra Wong from Hayfield Secondary in Fairfax County

Aliyah Webster from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach

Maggie Mace from Brookville High School in Lynchburg

Emon Green from Woodbridge Senior High School in Prince William County

Julia Hyde from Battlefied High School in Haymarket

Vivian Frazier from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake

Mindi Freed from Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg

Abigail Clouse from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax

Ayanna Chambers from Bethel High School in Hampton

Deepti Narayanan from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn

Nicholas Richardson from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach

Zoree Jones from Patriot High School in Nokesville

Calvin Loverude from Glenvar High Schoool in Salem

Caitlyn Jung from Bethel High School in Hampton

Tania Salmeron from Osbourn High School in Manassas

Ashley Fitzgerald from Rustburg High School in Rustburg

Samuel Barthel from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Seniors of Potomac Senior High School in Dumfries

Audrey Marie Cruey from Madison County High School in Madison

Violet Neikirk from Giles High School in Pearisburg

Ally Monahan from Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville

Kaylee McDonald from Tabb High School in Yorktown

Ayinde Bradford from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach

Christian Shushok from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg

The Senior Executive Council from Bethel High School in Hampton

Margaret Huan from Central High School in Woodstock

Ryan Paul from Osbourn Park High School in Manassas

McKenna Messerole from Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach

Mojda Al-Majid from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments