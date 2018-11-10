Kaine meets Virginia servicemembers at naval station in Spain

Published Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 11:10 am

tim kaineU.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, met with American servicemembers at Naval Station Rota in Spain on Friday.

During his visit, Kaine highlighted the importance of U.S.-Spanish military cooperation and thanked the troops for their service.

“American troops stationed in Rota play an invaluable role in supporting U.S. Naval operations in the Mediterranean and Africa. I’m glad to have had a chance to thank them for their service and get briefed on their work to ensure the readiness of U.S. forces in the region. U.S.-Spanish military cooperation is a critical partnership that helps keep both our nations safe,” Kaine said.

While visiting Rota, Kaine was briefed on U.S. Naval operations in the Mediterranean, including ballistic missile defense and the readiness of U.S. armed forces.

Kaine met with the crew of the American destroyer USS Donald Cook, previously homeported in Norfolk, as well as the Spanish aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I. After the tour, Kaine met with servicemembers from Virginia who are stationed in Rota.

