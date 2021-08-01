Kaine, Klobuchar urge Senate to invest in workforce development

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) led 11 of their colleagues in a letter to Senate leadership calling for the inclusion of a $100 billion investment in workforce development – as proposed in the President’s American Jobs Plan – in upcoming physical and human infrastructure legislation.

In their letter, the senators call for Congressional investments in workforce training to help ensure workers are positioned for the new, skilled jobs that are going to be part of the post-pandemic economy.

“As Congress considers investments that nonpartisan analysis has projected will create millions of jobs in the coming years, we need to ensure that we invest in programs that help unemployed individuals pursue the jobs with better wages that we are creating,” Kaine and Klobuchar wrote in the letter.

“The workers and businesses most impacted by the pandemic—women, people of color, immigrants, and small businesses that drive local economies—need Congress to invest in the training and support that are essential components of any job creation efforts. We urge you to invest at the scope and scale that live up to the commitment we made to workers and businesses across our country and to include $100 billion of investment in workforce development in any infrastructure or economic recovery package,” they wrote.

The letter is also signed by Dick Durbin (D-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

A copy of the letter text can be found here