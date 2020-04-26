Kaine announces ‘Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker’ contest for high school seniors

With in-person graduations likely to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is encouraging Virginia’s graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation.

Through the “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest, Kaine will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website during May and June to celebrate the graduates.

“One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker. I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about,” Kaine said.

Kaine is encouraging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and submit them to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.

