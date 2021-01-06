Juvenile charged in Staunton paintball attacks

Staunton Police are investigating multiple reports of individuals and property being struck by paintballs fired from a vehicle this week.

The incidents occurred on Monday and Tuesday in multiple locations throughout the city.

At approximately 10:38 pm on Tuesday, a Staunton Police Officer observed a sedan matching the description of the suspect vehicle from surveillance video and initiated a traffic stop to investigate. A paintball gun was recovered from the vehicle and a juvenile suspect was identified; the juvenile was subsequently charged with four counts of simple assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into these incidents remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

