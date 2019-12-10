Justin Anderson putting up big numbers in G League

UVA Hoops alum Justin Anderson has latched on with the Toronto Raptors G League team, Raptors 905, and is putting up bonkers numbers.

Anderson, a 6’6” guard, is averaging 24.3 points in 35.5 minutes per game for 905, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range, on a high volume of threes – averaging 9.2 attempts per game from deep.

Anderson, a 2015 NBA first-round draft pick, has not yet been able to catch on with a consistent gig in the NBA.

His playing time to date topped out in 2016-2017, when he averaged 16.4 minutes per game in a season in which he split time between Dallas and Philadelphia, and averaged 7.1 points per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 29.9 percent from three.

Anderson was in Atlanta in 2018-2019, getting 9.7 minutes per game in 48 games, and averaged 3.7 points per game.

He signed a free-agent deal with the Washington Wizards in the offseason, and put up good numbers with the Wiz in the preseason, averaging 9.8 points, shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three, before being released.

His run with 905 includes a 40-point outing in 117-116 loss to the Long Island Nets on Dec. 5 in which Anderson scored 40 on 13-of-23 shooting from the floor and 6-of-13 shooting from three and a 31-point night in a 102-101 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Dec. 7 in which he was 9-for-16 from the floor, 5-for-11 from three and had seven rebounds.

Story by Chris Graham

