Justin Anderson acquired by G League’s Long Island Nets

Justin Anderson is returning to the Brooklyn Nets organization, after the Nets swung a trade for the 6’6” guard’s G League rights.

Anderson, who just finished a 10-day contract with the Nets NBA team, is headed to the Long Island Nets, who acquired Anderson from Raptors 905 in exchange for Henry Ellenson.

Anderson got into three games with the Brooklyn Nets during his 10-day stint with the team, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 17 minutes of floor time.

In 13 games with Raptors 905, Anderson averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

Anderson had signed with Raptors 905 after being waived by the Washington Wizards in training camp.

Anderson, who left Virginia after his junior season in 2015 and was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his NBA career, which has included stops in Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

