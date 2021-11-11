Justice Department grant to bolster Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry system

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Virginia State Police for $384,581 to improve the state’s system for keeping track of sex offenders.

This funding will help implement the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, legislation passed in order to protect children from sexual exploitation and crime.

The funding will allow the State Police to purchase 22 live-scan units to be used for fingerprint registration of sex offenders.

The funding will also improve the ability for Virginia State Police to update their offender records.

“These funds will help the State Police update their records and information in order to find repeat offenders quicker and have them brought to justice,” McEachin said. “It is vital to the safety of the Commonwealth and our communities to record these instances, and do our best to keep our children safe. We must do everything we can to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

