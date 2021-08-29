Jury convicts Chesapeake man of child pornography offenses

A federal jury convicted a Chesapeake man this week on charges of attempted receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in 2011 in the Eastern District of Virginia, Curtis Culbertson, 63, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 90 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

While on supervised release in 2017, Culbertson began living and working in Chesapeake. Within days of starting his job, Culbertson began using an unmonitored work computer to search for and access with intent to view child sexual abuse material.

“The jury’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his inexplicable decision to engage in this serious conduct while on supervised release and notwithstanding his prior federal conviction involving the receipt of child pornography,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Our Office expresses its gratitude to the trial team and the FBI for their thorough investigative efforts, which helped secure this conviction.”

Culbertson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison when sentenced on Jan. 6, 2022.