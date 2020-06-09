June 9 VDH COVID-19 report will include data from backlog

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard will reflect 13,000 additional tests that were backlogged when it is updated on Tuesday morning.

Over the next couple of days, this new information will be slowly added to the current data, which will result in an influx of results.

A Richmond-area laboratory had previously been providing test results via fax, which had to be entered manually by VDH staff, contributing to the backlog.

VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means the remaining backlog largely includes negative tests. The lab is now submitting test results electronically.

This change alleviates by half the reporting backlog of test results. VDH continues to work to eliminate that backlog.

