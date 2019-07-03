July 4 safety reminders in Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park management wants to ensure a safe Fourth of July holiday for everyone by reminding park visitors that wildfires can occur at any time of the year.
Be safe
- Fireworks are not allowed in the park.
- Open air fires are only allowed in the fire grates and grills in our campgrounds and picnic areas.
- Campfires are not allowed in the backcountry except in park built fire structures at the cabins, shelters and huts.
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.