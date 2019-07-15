Julián Castro campaign announces $2.8M fundraising in second quarter

The Julián Castro presidential campaign announced Monday that it raised $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. That brings the cycle total to $4.1 million through the end of the second quarter. The campaign’s FEC report can be viewed here.

Buoyed by a huge spike in donations immediately following the first debate, the campaign more than doubled Q1 fundraising. Prior to the debate, the campaign raised $1.7 million and in the four days following the debate raised another $1.1 million. The average contribution was $22.

Castro recently vaulted into the top five candidates following the first Democratic Primary debate, and is polling even with Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, at 4 percent.

Last week, the campaign announced that it reached 130,000 unique donors, the number required by the Democratic National Committee as part of its qualifications to participate in the September and October debates.

Castro is currently in Iowa with events Tuesday in Davenport (details here) and will travel to New Hampshire July 18-19 (details here).

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. Before that, he was mayor of his native San Antonio, Texas — the youngest mayor of a Top 50 American city at the time. In 2012, he gave a rousing keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, during which he described the American Dream as a relay to be passed from generation to generation. Most recently, Castro founded Opportunity First, an organization to invest in the next generation of progressive leaders. In October 2018, Little, Brown published Castro’s memoir, An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up from My American Dream. Follow Julián Castro on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. JulianfortheFuture.com and Julianparaelfuturo.com.

