Judkin Browning, Tim Silver talk environment, war at Pamplin Park roundtable

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes authors Judkin Browning and Tim Silver on Jan. 7 as they share “The Environment and the Civil War” at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

The Civil War had a profound impact on American’s relationship with the natural world from environmental factors such as topography and the weather to the spread of diseases by humans and animals. Long after the conflict ended, new thinking about disability and death, weather forecasting, modifications to landscape, the birth of the conservation movement and the first national parks would be an outgrowth of the Civil War.

Browning is the current director of graduate studies in history at Appalachian State University and is the author of Shifting Loyalties (2011), The Seven Days’ Battles (2012) and co-author of An Environmental History of the Civil War.

Silver is a professor of history at Appalachian State University has authored of multiple books and co-authored An Environmental History of the Civil War.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m.

Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

