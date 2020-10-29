Judge restores injunction blocking removal of Lee statue

The Richmond judge who had moved Tuesday to dissolve an injunction barring the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond has amended his ruling.

The amended order, filed today by Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant, restored the injunction preventing Virginia from removing the statue.

What that means, in effect, is that despite the state winning the case, the statue stays, for now.

Also Thursday, the plaintiffs in the case filed a notice of appeal, alerting the court that they intend to appeal the decision from earlier this week.

Charlotte Gomer, the press secretary for Attorney General Mark Herring, said in a statement today that Herring “will continue this fight until this divisive memorial to Virginia’s racist past is finally brought down, and he will continue to push for a final resolution as quickly as possible.”

