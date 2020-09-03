Judge grants injunction removing Kanye West from Virginia presidential ballot

Kanye West has been removed from Virginia’s ballot for November’s election after Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi J. Taylor granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit that sought to block West from being included on the ballot this fall.

Taylor found “that eleven of the Elector Oaths submitted by Kanye West were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means, or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct, and, therefore, do not count toward the statutorily required minimum to qualify the petition.”

Taylor also found “that the notice of qualification issued by the Department of Elections to Kanye West … is contrary to Virginia law, and is therefore, invalid.”

A copy of the judge’s order is here.

