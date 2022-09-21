Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against waynesboro schools superintendent
Local

Judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against Waynesboro Schools superintendent

Chris Graham
Last updated:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A General District Court judge dismissed a misdemeanor assault and battery charge against Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell on Tuesday.

According to reporting from The News Virginian, the dismissal came a day after Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter made the request in writing to drop the charge.

The request for no prosecution came, according to the report, after an earlier meeting with Cassell’s accuser, Neil Williams, and Williams’ attorney.

In his letter to the judge, Ledbetter said, “Mr. Williams asked me to make this request and is in support

Williams, the estranged husband of United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams, had alleged, in a citizen-generated warrant, that Cassell, who was appointed superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools in 2013, “threw his shoulder” into Williams’ face and busted his lip during a confrontation in the parking lot at a United Way Stuff the Bus event in front of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Waynesboro on Aug. 6.

Williams claimed in an affidavit that Cassell “stalked our household” and engaged in an affair with his wife.

Cassell countered that Neil Williams, in the Aug. 6 incident, “flipped me off” and made a profane remark, then drove his truck to a fire lane in front of the United Way tent.

Feeling threatened, Cassell said he asked Williams to leave and then called 911.

The petition from Cassell also detailed a series of events alleging a pattern of harassment including Neil Williams following him to the school system central office to make accusations and threats, leaving Penthouse magazines on his porch and his vehicle, and filing a lengthy complaint against Cassell with the Waynesboro School Board.

The misdemeanor charge against Cassell had been scheduled to go to trial in Waynesboro General District Court on Oct. 13.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

staunton

Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival
Rebecca Barnabi
city of waynesboro virginia logo

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.

Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
Chris Graham

A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large.

Mamadi Diakite

UVA hoops alum Mamadi Diakite agrees to camp deal with Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Graham
lynchburg hillcats

Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 6-2, to win Carolina League championship
Staff/Wire
uva logo blue

Men’s Soccer: UVA, behind goals from subs, cruises to 2-0 win over American
Staff/Wire
Walk-to-End-Alzheimers

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville
Crystal Graham