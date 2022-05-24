Josh Throneburg gets endorsement of Buckingham County board chair

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Josh Throneburg has been endorsed by Thomas Jordan Miles III, chairman of the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors.

Miles said that his endorsement was based on Throneburg’s commitment to revitalizing rural communities and to public education.

“Coming from a family of farmers and small business owners, just like Josh, I know the importance of hard work, dedication to a cause, treating everyone right, and the willingness to step into the arena and fight for what is right,” Miles said. “We need Josh Throneburg in Congress now more than ever to fight for rural Virginia and maintain our progressive values, which include compassion and common sense, conservation of our environment, supporting public education, expanding our business base, and fighting for all Virginians. He has my full endorsement.”

“I’m very grateful to Jordan for his endorsement,” Throneburg said. “Jordan has a deep knowledge of the needs of rural families in the Fifth and I’m honored to have his support. We need more people like Jordan focused on addressing the challenges of rural communities and I’m excited to work with him on those issues.”

