Jones to receive Norfolk Sports Club’s President’s Award

Norfolk State head men’s basketball coach Robert Jones has been named the recipient of the Norfolk Sports Club’s President’s Award for 2019, the organization has announced.

The President’s Award is given in special acknowledgement and recognition of outstanding achievement. Jones will be honored at the club’s 74th annual Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott. Former New York Mets star David Wright will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Tickets are $90 and are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (757) 497-9583 or visit www.norfolksportsclub.com.

NSU won the MEAC regular-season title with a 14-2 league ledger this past season, just the second of its kind in program history. Jones was named the MEAC Coach of the Year and the NABC District 15 Coach of the Year and also won CollegeInsider’s Skip Prosser Award, which is presented annually to a Division I coach who not only achieves success on the court but also displays moral integrity off of it.

The year culminated in the program’s second-ever NIT berth. The Spartans pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NIT history when, as the No. 8 seed, they knocked off No. 1 seed Alabama 80-79 on the road. The NIT appearance was the fifth postseason appearance in Jones’ six years as head coach, which also includes four CollegeInsider Tournament (CIT) berths from 2014-17.

