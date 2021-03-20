Jones proposes voter protection, election integrity unit for Office of Attorney General

Published Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Norfolk Del. Jay Jones released a proposal this week that would establish a Voter Protection and Election Integrity Unit in the Office of Attorney General.

The unit would proactively work to defend Virginians’ right to vote, investigate instances of disenfranchisement, and educate at risk communities of their rights to the ballot box.

“At long last, Virginia is making historic progress toward ensuring that the ability of our citizens to fulfill their civic duty and cast a ballot for the values and ideals of their choice becomes a true right to vote. Yet this progress will mean little if we don’t ensure that this ability is protected by our state government,” said Jones, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for attorney general.

“Every single eligible Virginian should be able to register to vote and cast their ballot in each election without undue roadblocks, harassment, pressure or obstruction. That is why, as Attorney General, I will be proud to create Virginia’s very first dedicated Voter Protection and Election Integrity Unit within my new Civil Rights Division, staffed with experienced experts well versed in defending the right to vote and protecting the sanctity of our elections.

“The right to vote should be one of our most sacred civic ideals. But too often in our history, that right has only been treated as sacred for some. This new Voter Protection and Election Integrity Unit will be an important step on the path toward making that right sacred for all, while empowering all of our communities to make their voice heard in our democratic process.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments