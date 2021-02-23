Jones proposes satellite OAG offices in Shenandoah Valley, Southside, Hampton Roads

Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 2:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Norfolk Del. Jay Jones is proposing adding satellite offices for the Office of Attorney General in the Shenandoah Valley, Southside and Hampton Roads.

Jones is challenging two-term incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring for the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

The Jones’ proposal would add to the list of satellite offices already in operation in Fairfax, Roanoke and Abingdon.

“As the people’s lawyer, the attorney general needs to be accessible to all Virginians, regardless of background or geographic location,” Jones said. “It is incumbent on us to meet people where they are – in their communities – so the OAG can roll up its sleeves and solve the problems facing everyday Virginians. This proposal would bring both accessibility to and familiarity with the AG’s Office to our most forgotten and underserved communities.”

Related

Comments