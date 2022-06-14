Jon Rahm US Open Odds | Jon Rahm Odds to Win US Open 2022

Defending US Open champion and former world number one, Jon Rahm, looks to go back-to-back this week at The Country Club. The Spanish golfing superstar won this event 12-months ago after a superb final round, pipping Louis Oosthuizen to his first major title. Rahm is most certainly one for the big occassions, and this week with be no different, hence why he is one of the leading market contenders for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.

Jon Rahm US Open Odds

The 2021 US Open Champion comes to Brookline, Massachusetts this week as one of the market leaders in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at a price of +1600 with BetOnline.

Jon Rahm always seems to be there or there abouts in major championships. The 27-year-old already has one to his name, this tournament last year, as well as finishing third in The Open in 2021, and fourth in both The Masters and PGA Championship in 2018. Rahm is made for the big occasion, and this week at The Country Club is certainly one he will be chomping at the bit to get stuck into.

If you think Rahm has what it takes to triumph and successfully defend his US Open crown this week at The Country Club, then click the link below to back Jon Rahm with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

How To Back Jon Rahm Odds To Win US Open 2022

BetOnline has everything that golf gamblers want in an online sportsbook. Whether that is NFL, horse racing, NBL or the US Open golf market ahead of this week, BetOnline is the place to be. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonuses, plus claim a free golf bet worth $25. This means golf fans can back their favorite players for free in this highly anticipated third major championship of 2022 from The Country Club. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in golf betting rebates on their 122nd US Open bets.

How to back Jon Rahm with BetOnline at the US Open:

Sign up to BetOnline by clicking this link Deposit a minimum of $55 Receive your US Open free bet bonus of up to $1000 (depending on deposit amount)

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to back Jon Rahm for the 122nd US Open at BetOnline.

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzparick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

