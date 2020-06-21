Jon Henry General Store in New Market receives Main Street America $10K grant

The Jon Henry General Store in New Market is one of 10 recipients nationwide of Main Street America’s Future of Shopping Small Grant.

This past winter, Main Street America teamed up with American Express to launch the Future of Shopping Small Grant Program to provide 10 small businesses with $10,000 each to help them innovate in the evolving retail landscape.

Jon Henry General Store features an assortment of gifts, snacks, produce, crafts, and more. Their inventory represents over 50 local makers, growers, and artisans from Virginia, with a strong focus on items from the Shenandoah Valley.

The store’s historic stone structure dates from 1802 and served as a general store until about 1835. The building has served many uses since that and was most recently a bank until purchased to create Jon Henry’s General Store in 2017.

Today, Jon Henry General Store is one of a few locally-owned businesses in the area open daily with regular hours.

Residents and visitors are able to access everyday grocery essentials or unique gifts, entertainment, or home items.

The grant will be used for new points of sale, developing an online portal for cooking tips and recipes that use their produce, and working with local restaurants to have pop-up meals and film chef videos to highlight local produce.

Jon Henry General Store is located at 9383 North Congress Street in New Market and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

