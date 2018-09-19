JoinPrint expands to US, UK, Singapore, Australian markets, offering quality affordable printing service

Many businesses have realized it is much more cost-efficient to not shop for printing services locally but rather to explore bringing in high-quality work from elsewhere. Hong Kong’s JoinPrint is leading the way with attractive price points and a devotion to superior customer support.

There’s no shortage of businesses who depend on a quality printing service of a variety of products to help them spread the word on one hand, like business cards, and materials that can help operations run much more smoothly like label printing, stickers printing, and related products, on the other. The good news is this unavoidable cost can be driven down by smart business choices. Enter successful Hong Kong-based startup on the rise JoinPrint, who are building their new company around providing premium-quality printing services at prices that make sense for both local and international companies to turn to. In exciting news, JoinPrint recently announced their printing services have now expanded to include the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore, giving businesses in these countries an opportunity to cost their costs while maintaining or even raising the quality of their printed products.

“We pride ourselves in our passion for delivering the best printing service possible while treating clients the way we would like to be treated ourselves,” commented a spokesperson from JoinPrint. “We couldn’t be more pleased to see our market expand, which has been one of the early goals of our startup. We look forward to exceeding customer expectations when it comes to label printing, stickers printing, business card, and the rest of the printed products we offer.”

JoinPrint understands, solidly, that the quality of printed materials is a direct reflection of how seriously a business takes their image. When trying to earn new clients or close a deal these signs of professionalism in something like handing out professional quality business cards can have a seriously positive impression and that impression can equal a greater bottom line. JoinPrint makes sure they keep their customers well served in this vital area.

In addition to the already mentioned label printing, stickers printing, and business cards, JoinPrint has also been proving the value of their printing services in printing premium-quality flyers, eye-catching leaflets, and wedding reservations, that are guaranteed to leave a memorable, lasting impression. If it’s a printed product the chances are JoinPrint can likely handle it and welcome potential clients to reach out and discuss any printing projects they may require, to see if the company can meet their needs.

JoinPrint are very pleased to offer a variety of choices in the areas they specialize in like business cards. Some popular highlights include Thick Original Business Cards; Signature Business Cards that feature a finishing option of gloss, matte, or silk; Premium-Quality Natural and Rustic Business Cards; Ultra-Thick Business Cards; and Gold Foil Business Cards, to name just a few from their growing online catalog.

For those who need assistance in the design aspect of printing services, JoinPrint offers both JoinPrint Design Templates, where over 200 design options are available; or for those who are looking for something truly “outside of the box” and special Premium Design service from their in-house team of experienced and qualified design professionals.

Reviews for JoinPrint has been positive across the board.

Michael S., from Melbourne, Australia, recently said in a five-star review, “Our company tested JoinPrint with a small order of business cards and were incredibly pleased. Now we use them for label printing, stickers printing, and we are about to present them with a few unique printing projects that we think they are going to excel at as well. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.joinprint.com.

