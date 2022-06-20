Join VMHC for lecture with Pulitzer Prize winner Joseph Ellis

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Joseph Ellis for a lecture about his latest book, The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773–1783, on Wednesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.

In his lecture, Ellis will explore complicating conventional narratives to present a richly nuanced vision of this foundational moment in American history. A landmark work of narrative history, The Cause challenges the story we have long told ourselves about our origins as a people and as a nation.

A professor of history, Ellis has taught in the Leadership Studies program at Williams College, the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Ellis’s commentaries have been featured on CSPAN, CNN, and PBS’s Lehrer News Hour, and he has appeared in several documentaries on early America.

The author of 12 books, Ellis has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

Tickets are required for in-person admission with discounts available for members. A light reception and book signing will follow the lecture.

The lecture will be also streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for public viewing; reservations are not required for the livestream.

For more information, visit virginiahistory.org

